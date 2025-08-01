ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Jessica Parker announces emotional and poetic end to ‘And Just Like That…’

By CNN

Sarah Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw in “And Just Like That…” The “Sex and the City” franchise is ending after more than 25 years, with the conclusion of the third and now final season of its spinoff “And Just Like That…,” star Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King announced Aug. 1. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO via CNN Newsource)


















