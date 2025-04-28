ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Rupert Grint is a dad again after welcoming ‘secret’ baby girl with partner Georgia Groome

By CNN

Published

Rupert Grint announced on April 27 that he and his partner Georgia Groome have welcomed a new baby girl to their family. Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.