ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell reveals why she moved to Ireland: ‘It’s been pretty wonderful’

By CNN

Updated

Published

Rosie O'Donnell, seen here in Los Angeles on November 19, moved to Ireland on January 15. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.