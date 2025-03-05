ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Pokémon-shaped Cheeto, ‘Cheetozard,’ sells at auction for US$87,840

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated photo provided by Goldin Auctions shows a Cheeto shaped like the Pokémon Charizard that has sold at auction for $87,840. (Goldin Auctionsvia AP)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.