ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Peppa Pig gets new baby sister

By AFP

Published

In this April 27, 2018 photo, hand cranked fans with Peppa Pig theme are seen during the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.