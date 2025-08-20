ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Oasis star Noel Gallagher piles praise on ‘amazing’ brother Liam

By AFP

Published

Liam Gallagher (L), lead singer and Noel Gallagher (R), singer and guitarist of British rock band Oasis take to the stage at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4, 2025. (Photo by AFP STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.