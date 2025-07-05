ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Oasis sends fans ‘Supersonic’ as long-awaited reunion tour starts in Cardiff

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis performs during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Cardiff. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.