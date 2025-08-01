ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Now playing in movie theatres: 73 minutes of cat videos, for a good cause

By The Associated Press

Published

This image released by Oscilloscope Laboratories shows promotional art for Cat Video Fest 2025. (Oscilloscope Laboratories via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.