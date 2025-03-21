ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

NewJeans: Court rules against embattled K-pop band days before headline show

By CNN

Published

NewJeans perform on stage during the 2023 World Scout Jamboree closing ceremony at Sangam World Cup stadium in Seoul, South Korea. (Korea Pool/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.