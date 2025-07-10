ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Negative stories about Rogers Stadium are ‘branding poison’ for the sponsor, marketers say

By The Canadian Press

Published

Concert-goers wait to enter Downsview Station as they exit Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.