Entertainment

Music flows in Roberta Flack's 'Celebration of Life' memorial with Stevie Wonder and Al Sharpton

By The Associated Press

Published

Phylicia Rashad speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.