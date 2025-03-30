ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Momoa and Black create comedy in game adaptation ‘A Minecraft Movie’

By Reuters

Published

Jason Momoa and Jack Black used humor and big performances to bring to life a corner of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time, in "A Minecraft Movie."


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.