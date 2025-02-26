ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Michelle Trachtenberg, of ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ dead at 39

By CNN

Updated

Published

Michelle Trachtenberg arrives at the Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 26, 2011, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.