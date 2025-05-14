ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel star Cobie Smulders is finally a superhero with powers in ‘Super Team Canada’

By The Canadian Press

Published

Cobie Smulders is photographed in Toronto as she promotes the animated television series "Super Team Canada" on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















