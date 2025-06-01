ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Lilo & Stitch’ passes ‘Sinners’ to become 2nd highest grossing film of 2025

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This image shows the character Stitch in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch." (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.