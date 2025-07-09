Entertainment

Latest ‘Tiger King’ twist finds ‘Doc’ Antle sentenced to 1 year in prison for animal trafficking

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, a wild animal trainer who was featured in the popular Netflix series "Tiger King." (Horry County Sheriff's Office via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.