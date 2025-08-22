ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Korean-Canadian director says Netflix hit ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ explores shame, identity - and food

By AFP

Published

This image released by Netflix shows characters Zoey, from left, Rumi and Mira in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.