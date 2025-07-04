ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

By CNN

Published

U.S. singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom were together for nine years. (Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.