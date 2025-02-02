ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Justin Baldoni posts website containing texts and timeline surrounding dispute with Blake Lively ahead of first court hearing

By CNN

Published

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has launched a public website containing documents pertaining to the actor and director’s legal battle with actress Blake Lively. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.