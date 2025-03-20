ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Juno Awards select Hamilton as host city for 2026 ceremony and music events

By The Canadian Press

Published

Signage is shown on a screen at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.