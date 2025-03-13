ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Judge in ‘It Ends With Us’ case grants Blake Lively further protections to limit sensitive information from being made public

By CNN

Published

The judge overseeing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle granted much of Lively’s request for an expanded protective order. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.