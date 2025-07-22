ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Jon Stewart slams CBS for decision to cancel ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

By CNN

Published

Jon Stewart performs at Comic Relief: Stand-Up for LA at The Town Hall on March 3 in New York. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Comic Relief via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.