ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

He's in the room. Lin Manuel-Miranda voted in to elite American Academy of Arts and Letters

By The Associated Press

Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the "Suffs" Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.