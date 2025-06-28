Entertainment

Fans criticize Beyoncé for shirt calling Native Americans ‘the enemies of peace’

By The Associated Press

Published

Artifacts are displayed inside the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.