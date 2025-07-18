ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Famous ‘Rosebud’ sled from ‘Citizen Kane’ sells for US$14.75 million

By CNN

Updated

Published

This image shows the Rosebud sled from the film “Citizen Kane." (Heritage Auctions via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.