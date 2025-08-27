Entertainment

Emma Heming Willis shares the ‘hardest decision’ she made for her family

By CNN

Published

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the challenges facing her husband, Bruce Willis, as he lives with frontotemporal dementia. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.