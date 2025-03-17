ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Drake’s label says lawsuit over Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ should be dismissed

By Reuters

Published

Drake performs during the "Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour" in Toronto, Tuesday August 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.