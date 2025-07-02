ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Dr. Phil’s year-old cable network files for bankruptcy, accusing broadcast partner of reneging on obligations

By CNN

Published

Dr. Phil is seen at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, in September 2015. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.