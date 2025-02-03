ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

'Dog Man' bites off $36 million, taking No. 1 at box office

By The Associated Press

Published

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Petey, voiced by Pete Davidson, left, and Dog Man, voiced by Peter Hastings in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "Dog Man." (Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.