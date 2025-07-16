ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Disney sues Hong Kong company it says is selling illegal Mickey Mouse jewelry

By The Associated Press

Published

Mickey Mouse balloons are displayed at Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.