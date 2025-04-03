ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer reveals he won’t be returning as ‘The White Lotus’ composer

By CNN

Published

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola star in Season 3 of "The White Lotus." (HBO via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.