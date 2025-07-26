ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Company involved in Coldplay KissCam drama hires Gwyneth Paltrow as spokesperson

By The Associated Press

Published

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.