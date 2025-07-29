ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Chile hands luxury watches stolen from Keanu Reeves over to the FBI

By The Associated Press

Published

Keanu Reeves waves at the screening of the film "Side by Side" during the Champs-Elysees Film Festival, in Paris. (AP / Jacques Brinon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.