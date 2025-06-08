ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Charlotte Le Bon is focused on directing, but has ideas for a ‘White Lotus’ return

By The Canadian Press

Published

Charlotte Le Bon is seen in season 3 of HBO's “White Lotus” in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - HBO


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.