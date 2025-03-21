ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Canadian Country Music Association introduces new francophone artist category

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jan Arden and Rick Mercer host the Canadian Country Music Association awards in Edmonton, Alberta on Sunday, Sept 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.