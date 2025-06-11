ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Canada’s Dean DeBlois swore-off live-action remakes, until ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

By The Canadian Press

Published

Front left to right: writer-director Dean DeBlois, Gabriel Howell and Nico Parker are shown on the set of Universal Pictures' live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" in this undated handout photo. (Universal Pictures, Helen Sloan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.