ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Brenda Song jokes about her concerns teaching partner Macaulay Culkin some basic life skills

By CNN

Published

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, March 2. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.