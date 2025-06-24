ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Bobby Sherman, teen idol in the 1960s and ’70s, and later a CPR teacher, dies at 81

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE - Singer Bobby Sherman appears in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.