ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Blake Lively seeks to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit, arguing California law protects sexual harassment accusers

By CNN

Published

Blake Lively appears at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Feb. 16, 2025, left, and Justin Baldoni appears at a special screening of "The Boys in the Boat" in New York on Dec. 13, 2023. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.