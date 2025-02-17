ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out for ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

By CNN

Published

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' in New York on Feb. 16, 2025. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.