ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Beyoncé’s new Levi’s jeans ad has the Hive buzzing

By CNN

Published

Beyoncé, seen here on June 24, 2025, in Paris, has a new music video-style ad for a new collaboration with Levi’s. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.