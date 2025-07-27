ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Beyoncé brings out Destiny’s Child and more surprise guests during final Cowboy Carter show

By CNN

Published

(From left) Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.