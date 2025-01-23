ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Ariana Grande pays homage to her ‘Oz’ roots with emotional Oscar nomination reaction

By CNN

Published

Ariana Grande is pictured at the 'Journey Through Oz' Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of 'Wicked' in Sydney in November. (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.