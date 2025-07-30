ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

American Eagle’s ‘good jeans’ ads with Sydney Sweeney spark a debate on race and beauty standards

By The Associated Press

Published

Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on June 10, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.