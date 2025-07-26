Entertainment

Alec Baldwin talks his love for ‘Peanuts’ and the ‘immeasurable’ effects of his trial

By The Associated Press

Published

Alec Baldwin arrives for a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.