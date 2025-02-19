ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun at a former friend and avoids years in prison

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A$AP Rocky hugs attorney Joe Tacopina after he was found not guilty during his trial Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Daniel Cole/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.