Ana de Armas is uncanny as Marilyn Monroe in 'BLONDE'

Actress Ana de Armas embodies the iconic late star Marilyn Monroe in a movie for Netflix titled, 'BLONDE.' (Netflix/CNN) Actress Ana de Armas embodies the iconic late star Marilyn Monroe in a movie for Netflix titled, 'BLONDE.' (Netflix/CNN)

Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.

For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing

While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.

  • Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

    Donald Trump's closest advisers viewed his last-ditch efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the tally of state electors and overturn the 2020 election as 'nuts,' 'crazy' and even likely incite riots, witnesses revealed in stark testimony to the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday.

    A video exhibit plays as the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

    Four European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Thursday while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland, June 16, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

  • In Yemen, child soldiering continues despite Houthi promise

    Yemen's Houthi rebels are still recruiting children into their military ranks to fight in the country's grinding civil war, despite an agreement with the United Nations in April to halt the practice, Houthi officials, aid workers and residents told The Associated Press.

  • UN envoy's farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women

    The UN representative in Afghanistan lamented in her farewell statement Thursday the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home.

