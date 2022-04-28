Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
Jurors in the libel lawsuit Depp filed against Heard heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. It was the ACLU that drafted the article under Heard's name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues.
Dougherty testified about the push-and-pull that occurred between first draft and publication of the op-ed piece in The Washington Post in December 2018 -- strategically timed by both the ACLU and Heard to coincide with the release of "Aquaman," a movie in which she played a prominent role.
Depp sued in Fairfax County Circuit Court after the article was published, in which Heard says that "two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out." Depp's lawyers say that's a clear reference to abuse allegations she levied against Depp in 2016 that Depp says are untrue.
Dougherty testified that numerous ACLU lawyers reviewed the article at various stages, and asked Heard's lawyers to review the piece as well to ensure it did not run afoul of a non-disclosure agreement she had with Depp in connection with the couple's 2016 divorce.
During those discussions, Heard sent back an edited version approved by her lawyers that "specifically neutered much of the copy regarding her marriage," according to an email from Jessica Weitz, an ACLU employee who coordinated with Heard.
According to the email, though, Heard was looking for a way to have a deleted passage restored to the article.
The various drafts of the articles were not shown to the jury so it's not clear how many personal details were in the first draft and how much Heard's lawyers had excised.
But the final version contains very little about Heard's personal experiences. It doesn't mention Depp at all. In addition to the passage about "a public figure representing domestic abuse," in another passage she writes, "I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse."
Much of the article talks about legislative priorities for advocates of domestic abuse prevention. Other passages refer to parts of her personal life unrelated to Depp.
Dougherty testified that "the language that wound up in the final op-ed piece was very different from the original language" in the draft, Dougherty said. "It did not refer directly to Ms. Heard's relationship with Johnny Depp."
While the trial is supposed to be over whether Depp was defamed in the article, very little testimony in the first three weeks, leading up to Thursday, has related to the article itself or its contents. Heard's lawyers predicted at the outset of the trial that it would become a mudslinging soap opera that would delve into messy details of Depp and Heard's personal lives.
Heard's lawyers, though, have said that even if the jury were to believe that she was never abused by Depp, Heard should still prevail in the lawsuit because the article is not about Depp, does not defame him, and Heard's free-speech rights allow her to weigh in on matters of public importance like domestic violence.
Much of Dougherty's testimony also centered on whether Heard has fulfilled a promise to donate US$3.5 million -- half of her $7 million divorce settlement with Depp -- to the ACLU. Dougherty testified that the ACLU credits her with contributing $1.3 million so far and expected the money to come in over a 10-year period, but that she has made no contributions since 2018.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids under 6 in Canada
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Russia pounded a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city during a visit by the head of the United Nations in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
Canada
-
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
-
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
-
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
-
B.C. should replace RCMP with provincial police force, committee recommends
The B.C. government should create a new provincial police force to replace the RCMP, according to an all-party committee appointed to examine systemic racism and other problems in policing.
-
'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv after UN chief meeting
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday evening.
-
U.S. president Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he's 'taking a hard look' at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.
-
Israel halts for Holocaust day, honours 6 million Jews killed
Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
-
Britain's parliamentary term ends in acrimony and scandal
British lawmakers headed back to their constituencies across the country Thursday at the end of a parliamentary year overshadowed by scandal.
-
Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 9, wound 13
Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said.
-
U.S. school library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning
Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.
Politics
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
Health
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
-
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
Sci-Tech
-
April's 'Black Moon' will cause a partial solar eclipse
A select few will see something unusual in the sky at the end of the month, according to NASA -- there will be a partial eclipse of the sun, visible only in a few regions of the Earth.
-
Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan
Small rocket builder Rocket Lab USA Inc. is gearing up for a mission that seems more appropriate for a big-budget action movie: catching a falling four-storey rocket booster with a helicopter.
-
Ingenuity helicopter takes photos of debris field on Mars
The Ingenuity helicopter has captured a unique bird's-eye perspective of the gear that helped land the Perseverance rover on Mars.
Entertainment
-
'Roller-coaster of a game': Mattea Roach wins 17th 'Jeopardy!' match by just $1
Wednesday night’s 'Jeopardy!' episode was a nail-biter, but Mattea Roach managed to squeeze out her 17th win -- this time by just $1.
-
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa
Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.
Business
-
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
-
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.
-
Amsterdam airport asks airlines to cut flights to avoid chaos
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has asked airlines to cancel flights over the weekend to avoid chaos due to overcrowding at Europe's third busiest airport, it said on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes travelling with baby
Five officers from London's Metropolitan Police will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes, the force said Wednesday.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.