Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada

After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social