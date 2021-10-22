In an interview conducted by Vogue, singer Adele admitted one of her most prized possessions is a framed piece of gum chewed by Canadian icon Celine Dion.

The English artist opened the doors of her Los Angeles home and answered a series of rapid-fire questions in a video posted to YouTube.

Asked what was her proudest possession, Adele presented the discarded gum and explained its origins.

"James Corden, who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was and so he made her spit her piece of gum into a piece of paper, and he framed it for me," she said.

"It's pretty amazing."

Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, confirmed the story on-air during the latest episode broadcast early Friday morning.

"Adele just loves Celine Dion," Corden said. "I think she's met her once, she said she got star-struck by her, which rarely happens to Adele."

He explained that shortly before the Carpool Karaoke session with Dion began she was looking for a way to toss her gum. Corden then grabbed a piece of scrap paper for her to place the gum onto but stopped her from folding the paper in order to preserve it. He then gave the gum and paper to a staff member and asked them to keep it safe.

In the nearly 20-minute-long Vogue interview, Adele talks about her early career, the differences between England and the U.S. and even belts out the Tottenham Hotspur F.C. chant.

Adele released the single "Easy on Me" last Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming album. The new project, titled "30," is due out Nov. 19.