A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion

Canadian music mogul Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards in the show's final minutes, crossing the stage to present Taylor Swift an award for best album.

While the star's rare appearance had people talking already, fans were quick to also note a lack of on-stage interaction between the stars.

In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to critique Swift for taking the award from Dion without much acknowledgement.

Some compared the interaction between Dion and Swift to Miley Cyrus' acceptance of the award for best record of the year from Mariah Carey, pointing out the difference in the way the presenters were greeted.

After the show, a Getty photo surfaced on social media showing Swift hugging Dion backstage, in a moment that was not televised. Some fans felt the interaction showed Dion wasn't snubbed, while others felt it was a move by Swift to make up for ignoring Dion on stage.

Sunday night's appearance was Dion's first at an award show since announcing her battle with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

Dion will be featured in an Amazon Prime documentary titled "I Am: Celine Dion," centred on her battle with the disease. A release date has not yet been announced.